Reward reaches $20,000 in case of cats mutilated in Thurston County

OLYMPIA, Wash. – The reward has been upped yet again as investigators continue to look into seven cats that were found mutilated and killed in Thurston County.

The Humane Society added $5,000 to the reward, which goes alongside $10,000 from Pasado’s Safe Haven and $5,000 from PETA. The reward is for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of whoever is responsible.

If you have any tips, you can call Thurston County Animal Services at (360) 352-2510. You can donate to Padado’s reward fund here.

Officer Erika Johnson with Thurston County Animal Services says all the cats were cut open from stern to genitals with a scalpel and their spines were removed.

"I feel for the animal owners because I’m an animal owner myself and just the manner these animals have died is extremely horrific,” she said.

Officers believe the cases are linked.

“These are among the most disturbing and heartbreaking crimes I have ever seen,” said Dan Paul, Washington senior state director for the Humane Society of the United States. “We hope that anyone with information about the individual or individuals performing these monstrous acts of brutality will come forward.”