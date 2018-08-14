Meet No. 11: Sebastian Janikowski brings big leg, years of experience to Seahawks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE - Sebastian Janikowski has been around awhile.

“Seems like he’s been kicking since 1912 or something like that,” Seahawks general manager John Schneider said recently of the prolific place kicker known for his big leg.

While it hasn’t quite been that long, Janikowski is preparing for his 18th NFL season after missing all of 2017 with a back injury.

The 40-year-old from Poland signed with the Seahawks in the offseason after spending his entire career with the Oakland Raiders.

He holds the NFL record with 55 field goals of more than 50 yards and his career long of 63 yards is just one shy of the record.

“He’s obviously a Hall of Famer,” Schneider said. “And we wanted to bring him in.”

Janikowski moved to the U.S. when he was 16 and was a two-time All American at Florida State before being drafted 17th overall in 2000. That is still the only time in the modern NFL a kicker has been taken in the first round.

He went on to play 17 consecutive seasons for the Raiders and was named a Pro Bowler and a second-team All Pro in 2011.

Seahawks fans hope the signing addresses one of the biggest needs on the team after the struggles of Blair Walsh last season. Janikowski will be reunited with Seattle special teams coordinator Brian Schneider, who held the same job with the Raiders in 2007 and ’08.