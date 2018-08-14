Local man heartbroken after burglars steal his 1974 Volkswagen ‘hippy van’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODINVILLE, Wash. -- Bruce Sellers returned to his home in the Woodinville area from a trip to the mountains to find his house ransacked and his beloved 1974 blue VW bus stolen from his garage.

“It's devastating. It's something I wouldn't wish on anyone,” said Sellers.

The vehicle has a bike rack on top, a black "bra" on the front, yellow primer paint on the driver's side rear quarter, and Grateful Dead and peace stickers all over the back.

The Washington license plate reads ‘HIPPIVN’.

Sellers says people would drive by and flash him the peace sign.

“Hippy van. So me trying to leave the '60s, I'm having trouble doing that, you know what I'm saying?" Sellers asked.

He bought the Volkswagen bus in Tacoma in 1979. It had been converted to a camper. He has fond memories of bonding with his daughter as they traveled all over the West Coast.

The VW had an electric refrigerator, propane stove and new oil cooler that cost $1,200.

“I just recently put eight-ply tires on it so it will go anywhere. It was just so ready,” said Seller.

"I really miss my van,” said Sellers.

Deputies say the crooks used a ladder to get through a slightly open window on the second floor of Sellers' home on 182nd Avenue Northeast.

"It sounds like they probably had some time inside. They looked around quite a bit. They were able to steal two guns out of the house, which is obviously frightful for us,” King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

Investigators tried to find fingerprints but it appears the thieves may have worn gloves. They stole Sellers’ Stihl chainsaw along with a 48-inch TV and sound bar.

If you spot the van, please call 911 immediately. If you know who was involved and want a cash reward of up to $1,000, submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound by downloading the P3 Tips App to your phone for free or going to www.P3Tips.com. You can also call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).