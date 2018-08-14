FBI investigating timeline, motive of worker who stole, crashed Horizon Air turboprop from Sea-Tac Airport

SEATTLE — The FBI said Tuesday that it is still investigating the timeline and motive of a Horizon Air employee who stole a commercial turboprop from Sea-Tac International Airport last Friday night and went on a joyride before crashing the plane on an island in the Puget Sound near Tacoma.

The employee, Richard Russell, 28, of Sumner, was killed in the crash.

In a statement released Tuesday night, the FBI said it is still interviewing airline and Sea-Tac personnel and collecting footage and communications related to the theft of the Horizon Air Q400 turboprop.

“We proceed thoroughly and cannot provide an estimate for how long this process will take,” the FBI said.