Does wearing a face mask protect from wildfire smoke?

SEATTLE -- Late Monday night, the air quality in Puget Sound deteriorated into the "unhealthy" category for many as wildfire smoke from British Columbia and Eastern Washington moved into Western Washington. Wildfire smoke contains very small particles and gases that can irritate your eyes and lungs and worsen chronic heart and lung diseases, especially in children and older adults.

So should you be wearing a mask? The short answer: not really.

The CDC says, "people who stay indoors or limit their time outdoors during wildfire emergencies are doing the most effective thing to avoid exposure and may not need to wear a respirator." "People who must be outside for extended periods of time in smoky air or an ash-covered areas may benefit from using a tightfitting N95 or P100 respirator to reduce their exposure."

Respirator masks labeled N95 or N100 filter out fine particles but not hazardous gases, like carbon dioxide. Those masks can be found at hardware stores and pharmacies.

Soft doctor-type masks, that you might also find at a store, will not protect against smoke.

The Washington State Department of Health also warns against using bandanas or towels (wet or dry) or tissue held over the mouth and nose. They say it may relieve dryness but they won’t protect your lungs from wildfire smoke.

Even a proper face mask will not work for everyone.

Masks do not work on people with beards because they do not seal well enough to provide protection.

Masks are not currently approved for infants or small children.

Anyone with lung disease, heart disease, or who is chronically ill should consult a health care provider before using a mask. Wearing a mask makes it more difficult to breathe, which may worsen existing medical conditions.

What can I do to protect myself and my family from outdoor smoke?

Avoid physical exertion outdoors if smoke is in the air.

If you have asthma or other lung diseases, make sure you follow your doctor's directions about taking your medicines and follow your asthma management plan. Call your health care provider if your symptoms worsen.

Stay indoors and keep indoor air as clean as possible. Take the following steps when indoors: Keep windows and doors closed. Track the air quality and open your windows for fresh air when the air quality improves. Pay attention to the heat indoors and follow guidance in the section below if it's too hot. Run an air conditioner, set it to re-circulate and close the fresh-air intake. Make sure to change the filter regularly. Use an air cleaner with a high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter to reduce indoor air pollution.



What if I don’t have air conditioning and it’s hot indoors?

Even when the air quality is poor, it’s always important to pay attention to the heat and stay hydrated—overheating is dangerous. If it’s too hot indoors to keep your windows and doors closed, first consider leaving the area or going to an indoor place with air conditioning, like a friend or relative’s home. If it’s hot indoors during poor air quality, these steps can reduce the heat: