Police: 16-year-old boy shoots, kills 14-year-old friend while playing with gun in Burien

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURIEN, Wash. -- In an apparent accident, a 16-year-old boy shot and killed a 14-year-old friend while playing with a handgun at home Tuesday night in Burien, the King County Sheriff's Office said.

The younger teenage boy was rushed to Harborview Medical Center but he died, King County Sheriff's Sgt. Ryan Abbott said.

The shooting took place at a home in the 12600 block of 12th Avenue South in Burien.

The sheriff's Major Crimes detectives were investigating.

Abbott said detectives were interviewing the 16-year-old boy and would decide later whether he needs to be arrested in the case.

This is a breaking news story and will be updating as more information becomes available.