Smoke from British Columbia now blowing into Western Washington

SEATTLE -- The winds may have changed but smoky skies across Puget Sound remain. Northwesterly winds are now blowing wildfire smoke from British Columbia into Western Washington.

Last week, we saw haze skies from southwesterly winds pushing smoke from Oregon and California into the region.

So far, the Washington Department of Ecology is reporting "good" air for Puget Sound. The central part of the state, where many wildfires are burning, is reporting "unhealthy" or "very unhealthy" air.

"Confirmed. It's terrible here in Chelan - our deck is covered in ash, and even a few minutes outside leaves your clothes smelling like a campfire," Ben Rudolph said on Twitter.

Q13 Meteorologist Katie Boer said visibility is reduced to about a 1/2 mile in Everett from fog, mist and smoke haze. That haze should stick around until at least Wednesday.

"Some of it will probably clear midweek, but it'll take another system to push on through the clear it out more" Boeer said.