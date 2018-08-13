Seattle City Council takes action to at least temporarily save Showbox music venue

SEATTLE — The Seattle City Council voted unanimously Monday to expand the boundary of the the Pike Place Market Historical District to include the Showbox property on an interim basis for 10 months.

The action comes as a petition is circulating to save the Showbox music venue, after a report that the building will be leveled to make room for a $100 million apartment high-rise building.

The 79-year old building has seen thousands of big name acts over the years, from Duke Ellington to the Ramones to Pearl Jam to Nirvana to Prince to Lady Gaga.

The Seattle Times reported that a developer from Vancouver, B.C., the Omni Group, filed plans with the city to build a 440-foot, 442-unit mixed-use apartment building with commercial space on the ground floor. The venue is located on First Avenue in Seattle between Union and Pike.

AEG says the Showbox’s lease goes through 2021.