Seahawks’ London game moved to Wembley Stadium

SEATTLE – The Seattle Seahawks’ first game in Europe has been moved to a new venue.

The Seahawks’ game against the Oakland Raiders on Oct. 14 was originally scheduled to be played at the new Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. NFL UK acknowledged last month, however, that construction issues could force the game to be moved.

NFL UK tweeted on Monday that the game will now be played at London’s Wembley Stadium instead.

“We will be sharing ticketing information later this week,” the tweet said. “This will include relevant information for those who have already purchased hospitality packages, plus details of ticket sales at Wembley Stadium.”

The game will be played at 10 a.m. Pacific time, and broadcast on the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX.

Two more NFL games were already scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium this season. The Tennessee Titans will play the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 21, and the Philadelphia Eagles will face the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct. 28.