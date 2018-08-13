× Police investigating sword attack at Aberdeen homeless camp

ABERDEEN, Wash. – A homeless man attacked another homeless man with a sword at Aberdeen’s Transient River Camp last week, police said.

The victim was sent to the hospital with a cut on his hand.

Police said they were called to the camp on Wednesday afternoon by the victim, who said he’d arrived in town from Seattle a few days earlier.

He said he was walking along the beach when the suspect came at him with the sword raised like a baseball bat. He said the man swung the sword at his head and he blocked it with his hand – getting cut in the process.

He said the man continued to come at him, so he punched him. The suspect fell and hit his head on the rocks on the riverbank.

Police said they found the 51-year-old suspect in his tent nearby , and sent him to the hospital for his head injury. The investigation is ongoing, and police said the case will be sent to the prosecutor’s office to review for possible charges.

There was a report of a drive-by shooting at the same camp over the weekend.