× Plane heist at SeaTac exposes internal security gaps for airports across the country

SEATTLE – Amid media scrutiny, the Port of Seattle made it clear there were no airport security breaches at SeaTac on Friday when a ground employee, Richard Russell, took off on a stolen commercial plane.

“All security protocols were handled appropriately at the airport,” Port of Seattle Commission President Courtney Gregoire said.

Yet the unprecedented heist does reveal that aberrations can happen.

The unauthorized takeoff of a Horizon Q400 plane now has SeaTac airport and the rest of the country talking about security gaps when it comes to employees.

“This is truly 1 in a million experience that doesn’t mean we cannot learn from it and ensure this type of tragedy won’t happen again,” Gregoire said.

On Monday Q13 News observed planes on the runways including a Horizon Q400 plane being towed by a pushback tractor. It’s the same procedure that happened on Friday as Russell got the plane ready for takeoff.

The Horizon Air employee who was recently added to the tow team took a plane that was parked overnight from Cargo 1.

The rogue employee turned the plane 180 degrees moving the aircraft to the center runway.

Cargo 1 is in a more remote area of the airport on the North side and aviation experts wonder if that helped Russell bypass other workers.

“I promise you that all airlines and airports all around the world are asking these same questions right now,” aviation expert Jon Ostrower said.

Ostrower said it is also amazing that someone without a pilot’s license figured out how to taxi a plane going on an hour-long joy ride.

While in the air, Russell managed to pull off flips and a nose dive. He plane eventually went down in a fiery crash in Ketron Island.

Experts say it’s common for airlines to have multiple people working together while moving a plane so the question is how did Russell tow the aircraft alone and get into the plane unnoticed.

“What are the options for improving we are not waiting, we expect a national level conversation, we expect the federal government may have some ideas for regulation,” Gregoire said.

Employees who work in secured areas are physically screened at SeaTac, a layer of security that many airports do not have.

“Physical screening like you would experience when you go through and travel through the airport,” Gregoire said.

But physical screening would not have stopped Friday’s bold take off.

With details outstanding on how everything unfolded, Gregoire could not talk about specific policy changes on Monday. But she said SeaTac airport stakeholders are talking about what more can be done.

We reached out to Alaska Airlines who owns Horizon about how many people they require to tow a plane. Alaska Airlines said they are not ready to share those details but they are providing that information to the FBI and federal regulators.