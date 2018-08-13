Crane lifts good Samaritan and man found floating near Harbor Island
SEATTLE — A rescue Monday morning near Harbor Island involved a good Samaritan and a crane.
Just before 9 a.m., a worker unloading cargo at Terminal 18 on Harbor Island noticed a man face down in the water, Seattle fire officials said.
The worker than jumped into the water and swam to the 30-year-old man.
Seattle Fire said a crane was needed to pull both men out of the water.
The 30-year-old man was taken to Harborview medical center in critical condition.
The good Samaritan was uninjured in the rescue.
It is believed the man was working on a cargo ship in the area, Seattle fire said.
47.571808 -122.347902