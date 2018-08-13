× Crane lifts good Samaritan and man found floating near Harbor Island

SEATTLE — A rescue Monday morning near Harbor Island involved a good Samaritan and a crane.

Just before 9 a.m., a worker unloading cargo at Terminal 18 on Harbor Island noticed a man face down in the water, Seattle fire officials said.

The worker than jumped into the water and swam to the 30-year-old man.

Seattle Fire said a crane was needed to pull both men out of the water.

The 30-year-old man was taken to Harborview medical center in critical condition.

The good Samaritan was uninjured in the rescue.

It is believed the man was working on a cargo ship in the area, Seattle fire said.