City Council confirms Carmen Best as Seattle police chief

SEATTLE – The Seattle City Council unanimously voted to confirm Carmen Best as Chief of Police for the Seattle Police Department on Monday.

“Congratulations to Chief Carmen Best on her confirmation as the next Seattle Police Department’s Chief of Police,” said Councilmember Lorena González.

Mayor Jenny Durkan announced the nomination of Interim Chief Best on July 17, after she was originally left off a shortlist of candidates.

A 26-year veteran of SPD, Best has the support of many community members and the union that represents the department’s rank and file officers.

“I have the credentials. I have the resume. I have the heart,” she said. “I don’t have the hometown girl advantage. I have the qualifications advantage. I am the one for this job. I hope the citizens and the mayor and others will see that and make me the permanent police chief.”

Q13 News’ Brandi Kruse interviewed all three finalists in July. The other two finalists were Inspector Eddie Frizell of the Minneapolis Police Department and Assistant Chief Ely Reyes of the Austin Police Department.