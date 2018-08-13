× Aberdeen police investigating drive-by shooting at homeless camp

ABERDEEN, Wash. – Police are asking for tips from the public as they investigate a drive-by shooting at an Aberdeen homeless camp over the weekend.

Police said a man was sleeping in his Suburban at the River Transient Camp at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday morning he woke up to somebody shooting it. He said he woke up and saw another vehicle right next to his, pulling away quickly.

The man said the other vehicle had a loud exhaust and was spitting rocks at it took off. He followed the vehicle, but lost it near a nearby 7-Eleven.

The man said he believes the shooting was in retaliation for a domestic issue.

A shotgun was recovered from the crime scene.

If you have any information, please call the investigations section at the Aberdeen police department at (360) 533-3180.