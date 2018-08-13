3 arrested for necklace-snatching spree in Bellevue last week

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Three suspects have been arrested for a necklace-snatching spree in Bellevue late last week, police said Monday.

Police said last Thursday, Aug. 9, Bellevue police responded to three separate robbery reports.

“All three instances involved female victims that were walking in the parking lots of busy retail centers. In each case, the suspects would approach the victims on foot and forcibly ripped necklaces off of the victims’ necks before escaping to a waiting getaway car,” Bellevue police said in a news release.

On Saturday, investigators arrested an 18-year-old Bellevue man as a suspect in the case. Then on Monday, investigators arrested the two remaining suspects — a 16-year-old Covington boy and a 22-year-old Federal Way woman.

All three were arrested for suspicion of second-degree robbery.

The Bellevue Police Department is asking that anyone who believes they were a victim of a necklace-snatching crime last week to contact police to make a report.