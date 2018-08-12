× Stabbing in Kent sends 3 to the hospital

KENT, Wash. — Three people were injured in a stabbing in Kent Sunday morning.

Police were called to a home in the 12400 block of SE 278th Place at 6 a.m., according to dispatchers.

Kent police said Sunday afternoon that two of the victims were in critical condition and one had stabilized.

The victims are described to be in their late 20s or early 30s.

The investigation is ongoing.

We’ll update this article when more information becomes available.