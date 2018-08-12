Neighbors plan patrols after 7 cats mutilated and killed in Thurston County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLYMPIA, Wash. -- A Thurston County community is rallying together to catch a serial cat killer responsible for mutilating and killing at least seven cats since October.

On Sunday, neighbors met at Decatur Woods Park to set up foot patrols and night watches.

In the past couple of weeks, the bodies of two cats were found in west Olympia.

Olly was found dead in the 1500 block of Dickinson Ave NW. Just two days later, Harley was found by a neighbor in the 1700 block of 6th Ave SW.

Officials believe all the cases are linked.

"Law Enforcement is taking this seriously. We are following up on all leads and it is just a matter of time before we catch this person," said Officer Erika Johnson with Thurston County Animal Services.

Pasado's Safe Haven and Peta are offering a $15,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction. Call (360) 352-2510 with any information.