× Meet Adam Rippon! #WhyNotMePets

Adam Rippon has traveled thousands of miles to find a forever home.

Q13 is partnering with Pet Connection Magazine and Pawsitive Alliance’s #WhyNotMePets campaign to help Adam Rippon get adopted.

You can meet him through Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond.

Adam is 10 months old and is a Jindo mix from Korea.

He would do best in a cat-free home and would love another dog to have as a playmate.

“Dogs of his breed and kind of the husky kind of dog, they don’t tend to do great with cats,” said Jme Thomas, the Executive Director at the rescue. “They have a little bit of a prey drive, so probably no cats. He would do great with kids. He loves people and he works for treats so if you have treats, he’ll be your best friend.”

Adam was part of a group of dogs that came to the Pacific Northwest from Korea during the winter Olympics.

Thomas said he was more at risk because of his vision impairment and he has a little limp on his front leg. It's believed to be from some type of trauma Adam had before.

"So the two bones in his leg are growing at different rates and we are currently raising money to do surgery for him so that he can get adopted and live a normal life with a good leg," said Thomas.

Despite his condition, Adam is an active puppy. He may not be a jogging buddy, but he should still be able to do things like go hiking.

"A lot of people want him, but then they find out about his leg and they're not sure if they want a dog that might limp a little bit or whatever," said Thomas. So, it's finding the right match, the right amount of active, but then also understanding that he might have some limitations when he gets older."

If you're interested in adopting Adam Rippon, you can find out more information about him at the rescue's website or you can email them at adopt@motleyzoo.org.