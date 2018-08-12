× Firefighter injured, evacuations ordered as Eastern Washington wildfire grows

EPHRATA, Wash. — Authorities say a firefighter was injured and residents in two cities were ordered to evacuate Saturday as a wildfire grew in Eastern Washington.

Authorities say the Grass Valley fire started Saturday morning and windy conditions helped it grow to 1.5 square miles. The fire is burning in grass and timber.

People in parts of Grand Coulee and Coulee Dam in central Washington were told to evacuate.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman tells the Spokesman-Review that the injured firefighter was flown to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

No other details on the firefighter were available.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office says the fire started near Mansfield in Douglas County. The cause of the fire is under investigation.