Firefighter injured, evacuations ordered as Eastern Washington wildfire grows

Posted 3:32 PM, August 12, 2018

Parts of the Town of Grand Coulee were evacuated late Saturday as a result of a fast-moving wildfire called the Grass Valley fire. (Photo via Grant County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page)

EPHRATA, Wash.  — Authorities say a firefighter was injured and residents in two cities were ordered to evacuate Saturday as a wildfire grew in Eastern Washington.

Authorities say the Grass Valley fire started Saturday morning and windy conditions helped it grow to 1.5 square miles. The fire is burning in grass and timber.

People in parts of Grand Coulee and Coulee Dam in central Washington were told to evacuate.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Kyle Foreman tells the Spokesman-Review that the injured firefighter was flown to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center.

No other details on the firefighter were available.

The State Fire Marshall’s Office says the fire started near Mansfield in Douglas County. The cause of the fire is under investigation.