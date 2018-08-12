Dead humpback whale washes ashore near Ocean Shores

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OCEAN SHORES, Wash. -- A dead humpback whale washed ashore near an Ocean Shores beach Saturday night.

Scientists with Cascadia Research said they had been monitoring the whale for a few days. At this point, they won't know exactly what killed it until a necropsy is conducted on the animal.

But research biologist John Calambokidis said he believes the whale was entangled.

Calambokidis said 2018 is shaping up to be a record year for entanglement cases with more than a dozen reported incidents thus far.

In May, a juvenile humpback whale also washed ashore at Ocean Shores. It was entangled in some crab pots, but it wasn't clear then if the entanglement happened before or after the whale's death.

It was one of five whales that had become entangled in the month of may -- two of them died.

Calambokidis said there are groups working in California, Oregon, and Washington to fix the problem and educate fishermen to come up with best practices to avoid harming the animals.