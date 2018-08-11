Trump ‘monitoring’ the stolen plane situation

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATAC, Wash. — President Donald Trump has been briefed on the man who stole a plane from Sea-Tac International Airport in Seattle before crashing it into a small, nearby island.

Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Saturday morning Trump is monitoring the situation. He's currently at his New Jersey golf club. She commended the response effort for its "swift action" and public safety protection.

Officials say an airline employee stole an empty Horizon Air turboprop plane and took off from the airport Friday night. Video shows him doing large loops and other dangerous maneuvers. He was chased by military jets before crashing into an island in the Puget Sound. His identity and condition are unknown.

A sheriff's department spokesman said the man may have been suicidal but there was no terrorism connection.