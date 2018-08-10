Washington teen arrested for string of fires

SILVERDALE, Wash. — A 17-year-old was arrested for a string of seven fires set in a Washington neighborhood.

The Kitsap Sun reports Kitsap County sheriff’s detectives arrested the teen about 2 p.m. Thursday at his Central Kitsap residents. Authorities say he was booked into Kitsap County Juvenile Detention for investigation of second-degree arson.

Authorities say the teen is the only suspect.

In addition to five fires in July, two other fires in the area were reported last fall. The fires were set in Silverdale.

The fires were in a shed, a wooden gate, an unused travel trailer with an addition and an abandoned Jaguar car. The three others were brush fires.