Idris Elba as James Bond? Fans are shaken and stirred at the possibility

It’s that time again when there’s speculation that Idris Elba might be cast as James Bond.

For years, this has been a request (and by “request,” we mean “demand”) of many who could totally see the “Luther” star slipping into a tuxedo to play everyone’s favorite spy.

This time, a report from UK publication The Daily Star has stirred excitement. In it, director Antoine Fuqua says that Bond producer Barbara Broccoli believes it’s time to bring some diversity to the role and has left the door open for Elba to potentially succeed the current 007, Daniel Craig.

Mind you, no one has confirmed this publicly as of yet and CNN has reached out to reps for Elba and Broccoli.

When asked about the reported comments, a spokesperson for Fuqua told CNN, “This is not accurate.”

But already Twitter is excited about the possibility, naturally.

Idris Elba is one of the finest men on the planet. He would not be lucky to play Bond, the studio would be lucky to have him do it. pic.twitter.com/IFtHMopknx — Calvin (@calvinstowell) August 10, 2018

Idris Elba should be Bond, Bourne, MacGyver, Jack Reacher, Flo from Progressive, ALF, the voice of Alexa and the permanent KFC colonel. — Alex Baze (@bazecraze) August 10, 2018

AND IVE BEEN ASKING FOR THIS FOR YEARS. LETS GO. It's looking likely Idris Elba will be the next James Bond, Esquire reports https://t.co/Mx0kJsIyYN — Jude (@wordtoJude) August 10, 2018

Idris Elba would make an incredible James Bond I hope he actually gets the role — Emily (@softhiddles) August 10, 2018

The 45-year-old Elba has also been endorsed by a former 007.

Actor Pierce Brosnan told the Radio Times back in 2015 he thought Elba would make a good Bond (though in June 2018, he threw his support behind Tom Hardy as the next spy who loves us.)

For his part, Elba told CNN in 2014 that he would love to play the role.

“It would be such an honor,” he said. “I mean what do we have to do here? We have to wear beautiful suits, drive nice cars, chase bad guys and date beautiful women? I dunno, sounds good to me.”