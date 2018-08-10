Help ID car wash shooting, tasing suspects

WANTED IN SNOHOMISH COUNTY —

The hunt is on for two suspects accused of shooting and robbing a man at the Brown Bear car wash on 164th in Lynnwood.

Snohomish County detectives say around 1:30am Sunday, surveillance video shows the suspects pull up and get out of a red PT Cruiser.

Detectives say they changed clothes, then went to the next stall and shot a man in the neck and with a stun gun and robbed him.

Detectives say they changed clothes again and took off.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"Given the location of this crime and the nature of it, it's pretty violent, we want to identify these two suspects as soon as possible. This is pretty alarming,” said Shari Ireton with The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim is recovering, but in serious condition.

Detectives say it’s unclear whether the suspects knew the victim.

Here are descriptions of the two suspects:

Suspect #1:

White male

Short/light colored hair

Wearing a light-colored t-shirt, light-colored shorts (with possible design), a hooded camouflage jacket, and dark shoes with light colored ankle socks

Suspect #2:

Possibly a white male (face covered, possibly with a light colored bandana)

Wearing a light-colored t-shirt, dark hoodie with design, light-colored pants, dark shoes with light soles and light-colored shoe laces and a black backpack.

This suspect was armed with a semi-automatic handgun which has not been located

If you know these men, Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward. Call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477), or use the P3 Tips App to submit the information.