Father worries daughter missing since July could be in trouble

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. – Pierce County Sheriff’s detectives are on the hunt for a woman missing for nearly two weeks.

Ginger Gover, 41, of Olympia, was on her way to a friend’s house in Eatonville in late July but she never showed up. Several days later her car was found stripped and abandoned in Puyallup.

“If you’re out there and you know something and you can help, please do so,” said Ginger’s father, Wayne Phillips.

Police say that on July 29 Ginger stopped at 112th Street East and Canyon Road near Puyallup to repair a flat tire. Investigators say a friend showed up to help her with the repair, and that friend told investigators that Ginger then got in her car and headed toward Eatonville. That was the last time anyone has seen or heard from her.

Investigators say several days later her dark green Honda Civic was found stripped inside and out near a warehouse complex on Valley Avenue in Puyallup.

Phililps says his daughter is smart and generous but he worries something terrible could have happened.

“She would have called me, she wouldn’t have left her dog,” he said. “Her and that dog are inseparable. That’s what worries me most.”

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $1,000 reward for information in this case; the number to call is 1-800-222-TIPS.