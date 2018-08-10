Erica Harris: Wanted ‘Ex from Hell’ has long history of extreme threats to kill former boyfriend

WANTED IN PIERCE COUNTY —

She’s the ‘Ex from Hell’ — accused of threatening to kill the father of her child and his new girlfriend – hand-delivering letters to their mailbox riddled with cuss words, nasty put downs and extremely graphic threats to kill them, in her words, ‘By my gun. My hands, or by fire.’

All the hate Erica Harris has for her ex-boyfriend and his new lover has her wanted for a slew of domestic violence crimes in Pierce County:

8 counts of felony harassment

8 counts of violating a ‘no contact order’

2 counts of intimidating a witness

1 count of violating an anti-harassment order

“The suspect in this case has been at this for many years and has many felony warrants for her arrest and continual harassment of the victims,” said Pierce County Det. Ed Troyer. “We’re trying to reach out and find her now, because we believed she’s moved and she’s left threatening letters, including death threats against some of the victims, so we want to get her picked up before anybody gets hurt.”

She’s 42 years old, 5’11” and weighs 135 pounds.

If you know where she is, use the P3 Tips App on your smart phone to submit the information to Crime Stoppers anonymously, or call the hotline at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).