Two 10-year-old girls hit by car in Seattle, rushed to hospital

SEATTLE — Two young girls were hit by a car Thursday afternoon in south Seattle and rushed to the hospital.

According to Seattle police, the crash happened around 1:00 p.m. at the intersection of Rainier and Henderson.

Seattle firefighters said the two girls were about 10 years old. One was listed in critical condition and the other in serious.

The circumstances of the crash were not immediately known. The incident remains under investigation.

Police said the intersection was blocked.

This is a developing story and will be updated.