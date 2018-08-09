× Police say alcohol may be factor in deadly Bremerton crash

BREMERTON, Wash. — Alcohol may have been a factor in a crash that killed a 26-year-old man on National Avenue in Bremerton early Thursday morning, police said.

According to a preliminary investigation, a man driving a car hit and killed a 26-year-old pedestrian.

The crash happened about 1:45 a.m., in the 100 block of National Avenue.

The suspect, who is also 26 years old, was booked for vehicular homicide.

Bremerton police said alcohol does appear to be a factor in this case, and the investigation is ongoing.

The suspect’s vehicle is in police custody pending a search warrant.