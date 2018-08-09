Jaron Brown still adjusting to move from Cardinals to Seahawks: ‘It’s a little weird’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RENTON, Wash. – Jaron Brown is used to winning in Seattle. He’s just used to doing it for the other team.

Brown, the 6-foot-3, 204-pound wide receiver who came to the Seahawks in the offseason after five seasons with the NFC West rival Arizona Cardinals, said it took some adjusting to get comfortable in his new home.

“It’s a little weird at first coming here and meeting all the players and seeing the facility,” Brown said during an exclusive interview with the official home of the Seahawks, Q13 FOX. “I was like, ‘wow, I just played against them a couple weeks ago.’ But it’s been wonderful.”

Brown started his career the way so many Seahawks have: As an undrafted free agent. He had the best season of his career last year, when he caught 31 passes for 477 yards and four touchdowns.

“I love this team,” Brown said. “Everything around here, the whole thing is ‘compete.’ That’s kind of like the motto around here, and I love that. Being the kind of guy I am who came in here undrafted, that’s one thing I kind of hang my hat on. One thing we do around here is compete, every day.”

Brown comes to the Seahawks as a receiver at a moment when they’ve made it crystal clear they plan to refocus on the running. That being said, he’s more than happy to get his hands dirty as the Seahawks recommit to the running game.

“You gotta be able to block,” Brown said. “We’ve gotta do our job. The running back, they’re out there in pass protection when we’re catching passes, so we’ve got to be able to block. I think that’s one thing that’s going to be an emphasis for me this year.”

Brown will get his first look at his former team in Week 4, when Seattle travels to Arizona on Sept. 30. He’ll get his first chance to play host to the Cardinals in the last week of the season, when Arizona plays at CenturyLink on Dec. 30.

The Cardinals have won three in a row and four of the last five games at CenturyLink.

“It’s different,” Brown said. “We used to have some battles back and forth. … It’s tough. It’s a tough place to play here. The crowd, the fans really get into it and it’s a loud stadium. We just happened to pull out some wins.

“Hopefully they’re not as loud when I’m on offense.”