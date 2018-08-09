Deadly car crash starts brush fire in I-90 median near Issaquah

ISSAQUAH, Wash. — One person was killed after a car crashed into the median of Interstate 90 Thursday afternoon igniting a brush fire.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson, one person died in the fiery crash near milepost 20.

Picture of vehicle fire from fatal rollover collision scene. pic.twitter.com/5YsdoPBef4 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 9, 2018

Johnson said by 12:45 p.m. that the brush fire in the median of I-90 was contained. Smoke was still billowing into the sky.

He said the fire department was working diligently to put out hot spots around the trees and brush surrounding the crash.

Fire department continues to diligently work at extinguishing hotspots around the trees and brush surrounding the collision scene at I-90 & MP 20 pic.twitter.com/iZwuKhIZBt — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) August 9, 2018

Two lanes each direction were blocked near 256th Ave. SE in the Issaquah area, according to transportation officials.

As of 1:20 p.m., traffic was backed up at least two miles in both directions from the fire just east of Sunset.

WSP, firefighters and the Incident Response Team were all at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated.