Crime Stoppers reward offered to help find missing Olympia woman

PIERCE COUNTY, Wa. — Pierce County Sheriff’s Detectives are trying to find 41-year-old Ginger Gover.

She was last seen on July 29th as she drove from a friend’s house in Tacoma to a friend’s house in Eatonville.

Gover reportedly stopped to fix a flat tire along the way but never arrived in Eatonville. Another friend reportedly met her at the Chevron at 112th and Canyon Rd. to help her change the tire. The friend said she drove away towards Eatonville. Ginger has not been seen or heard from since.

Her dark green 2000 Honda Civic 2-door was recovered on August 6th from a warehouse complex in the 900 block of Valley Ave. in Puyallup. The vehicle had been completely stripped inside and outside, and was likely dumped off a trailer two days earlier.

Gover 5’7″, 135 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

She is a caregiver for her father and it is extremely unusual for her not to be in contact with him or her friends.

If you have any information, call 911 or Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County at 1-800-222-TIPS.

You can also submit information through the P3 Tips app that you can download for free to your smart phone.