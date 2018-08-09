× C.J. Prosise misses Seahawks’ game with hip injury

RENTON, Wash. – C.J. Prosise is hurt. Again.

The Seattle Seahawks running back was set to sit out the team’s first preseason game Thursday night against the Indianapolis Colts, general manager John Schneider said before the game.

Prosise is battling a hip injury.

The Seahawks drafted Prosise in the third round of the 2016 draft, hoping he’d be their third-down back with home-run potential every time he touched the ball.

Prosise has indeed shown flashes, but they’ve been very occasional as he’s played in a total of 11 games in two seasons. He’s totaled 195 yards and a touchdown on 41 carries, and added another 295 yards on 23 receptions.