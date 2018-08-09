Body of female bicyclist, crumpled bike found off SR 7; police looking for hit-and-run vehicle

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EATONVILLE, Wash. -- A female bicyclist was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver Thursday morning near Eatonville and her body was only discovered after someone found her crumpled bicycle off the road, the Washington State Patrol said.

The State Patrol said they got a call at about 10:21 a.m., but they believed the crash probably occurred between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. on northbound State Route 7, about 300 feet before the intersection with 320th Street East.

"Someone found the bicycle near the road, looked around a bit and then found the victim a few meters away," the State Patrol said.

The age of the victim was not immediately known, troopers said.

State Patrol troopers and detectives were looking for a black vehicle believed to be involved in the crime.

The State Patrol asks that if you know anything about the collision, please call the Washington State Patrol.