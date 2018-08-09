17-year-old from Central Kitsap arrested in arson investigations

SIVLERDALE, Wash. — A 17-year-old boy has been arrested for allegedly setting fires just west of Silverdale, the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday.

The 17-year-old was arrested at about 2 p.m. Wednesday at his home in Central Kitsap, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. He was booked into the Kitsap County Juvenile Detention Center on suspicion of two counts of second-degree arson.

The investigation covered seven arson incidents — two in the fall 2017 and five from July 18-Aug. 2 this year.

The fires were set in an area of Old Frontier Road NW, between NW Gumtree Lane and NW Hosman Circle, the sheriff’s office said.

“The arson incidents targeted or involved a shed, an abandoned Jaguar passenger car, a RV trailer, a wood fence gate and three brush fires,” the news release said.

No other suspects have been identified, it said.