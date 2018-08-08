Perseid meteor shower peaks this weekend – here’s how to watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Perseid meteor shower will burst into light throughout the month of August -- but it's predicted to be at its best this weekend, according to NASA.

Forecasters expect the peak to occur the nights of August 11 and 12.

This year, the Perseid meteor shower will be particularly spectacular because the moon will be a thin crescent and will set early leaving a dark canvas for the meteors' bright streaks.

According to NASA meteor expert Bill Cooke, the shower should feature 60 to 70 meteors per hour at its peak.

"This is the meteor shower people view most because it occurs in the summer, when the nights are warm and comfortable, when you only have to worry about mosquitoes," Cooke told Space.com.

No equipment is necessary to watch the spectacle. It's recommended you find a dark sky in a rural area away from artificial lighting. If you can't escape the city, try a golf course or a park. And don't forget to look up!