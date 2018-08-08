People are camping in front of Safeco ahead of Pearl Jam’s Home Shows

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEATTLE, Wash. -- A little happy family is brewing outside Safeco Field as a couple dozen people have been camping in the general admissions line since Monday for Pearl Jam's first concert in Seattle in more than five years.

"This is what makes it. Getting to meet other people and talk about concerts and their experiences. It's kinda cool," David Morrison, a fan from Australia told Q13 News.

Another much longer line has been funneling people into the merchandise tent since Sunday. As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, hundreds of people were waiting in the line at Edgar Martinez Dr. and Occidental Ave.

Pearl Jam’s “Home Shows” kick off tonight with another show on Friday. But this is more than a homecoming, it’s a time to give back.

At first, the band suggested a $1 million dollar pledge to combat homelessness in Seattle. After organizations and individual donors chipped in, that number quickly rose to more than $11.5 million.

“I grew up here and I’ve never seen anything like this. We don’t know what the solution is, but we want to be part of some of it," Guitarist Mike McCready told our partners at the Seattle Times.

More than 80 restaurants are donating at least 10% of their August 8th sales to the Home Show funds.

Dutch Bros Coffee is donating 60% of their sales from three King County locations. Molly Moon’s is donating all the profits of the Home Show sundaes sold during the entire month at all of their Seattle locations. Others donating include Georgetown Brewing, Dumplings of Fury, and Big Chickie.