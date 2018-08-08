Motorcyclist recounts hit-and-run that sent him flying 100 feet: ‘I thought I was going to die’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LACEY, Wash. -- Motorcycle collisions happen more often in the summer months as more cyclists are on the road during drier weather.

Over the weekend a 21-year-old man was hit on Highway 512 in Puyallup and thrown off his motorcycle. The drive of the other vehicle drove off.

Hobbling down the stairs on crutches with his leg and arm in a cast, Devin Bennet’s injuries make walking in and out of his apartment more challenging.

“I remember flying, I remember landing, I remember my helmet dragging on the ground,” said Bennet.

As active duty military at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, Bennett and his friend went out Saturday evening to get together before he was scheduled to leave for Eastern Washington for field training.

“We were having a night out, just having fun before I left,” said Bennett.

After leaving Auburn, Bennett was driving his motorcycle home to Lacey. Around 10:45 p.m., just past the Canyon Road exit off Highway 512, he was struck by a dualie pickup truck and thrown off his motorcycle.

“I was in the right lane for a little bit and I felt something hit me from the back."

The Washington State Patrol says a hit-and-run driver in a dark-colored pickup struck him.

“I flew for about 100 feet and I slid on the ground for a while,” said Bennett.

He says several drivers pulled over to help him.

“I thought I was like going to die. I have a lot of road rash on my knuckles and arms from tucking them in. I wasn’t wearing a jacket that night. I have multiple fractures on my leg,” said Bennett.

On crutches now, he says it’ll be at least eight weeks until he can put weight on his leg again.

WSP says distracted drivers are one of the main causes of motorcycle collisions. Bennett says he often notices drivers don’t look before changing lanes and says motorcyclists don’t have the ability to stop so easily.

Bennett says he’s lucky to be alive and credits his helmet for that.

“It took off my top vent, ripped off my face shield, but if I wasn’t wearing my helmet, I’d be dead for sure. There’s no way you could survive that,” said Bennett.

WSP says anyone with information on the driver of that pickup should call the State Patrol or local police.

Troopers say the dark-colored pickup has four wheels on the rear axle, two on each side, it will likely have damage to the front and underneath the vehicle.