Meet No. 78: D.J. Fluker brings depth, toughness to Seahawks offensive line

RENTON, Wash. - The Seahawks are counting on D.J. Fluker to help stabilize the team’s much-maligned offensive line.

Just ask Seattle’s new offensive line coach.

“You love the toughness he brings, the passion he brings,” Mike Solari said of Fluker. “He makes the offensive line better just by walking in the room.”

Solari should know, too, after coaching Fluker last season with the Giants.

The 6-foot-5, 342-pound veteran spent the previous four seasons with the Chargers after being drafted 11th overall in 2013. He played in college for Nick Saban at Alabama, where he helped lead the Crimson Tide to back-to-back BCS titles.

Fluker began his career at right tackle for San Diego before moving to right guard, starting every game he played in. Last season he started six games for New York before a toe injury ended his season.

“He has tremendous passion,” Solari said. “He’s strong, he’s powerful. You love the way he plays the game.”

For his part, Fluker appears to be ready for any role in Seattle. After signing with the Seahawks in March, he tweeted a message to the fans.

“Dear 12’s,” he posted. “You’ve got yourself a Warrior.”