Lakewood man known to hitchhike has been missing since August 4th

LAKEWOOD, Wash. — Police in Lakewood are searching for 58-year-old Ronald Glover who has been missing since August 4th.

Family members told police Glover has diminished capacity due to a traumatic brain injury and is unable to care for himself.

Glover is a white male, about 6’0, 160lbs with a long white beard and thinning white hair.

He also doesn’t have access to money or a cell phone.

According to the family, Glover is known to hitchhike and has gone as far as Minnesota in the past.

The current extreme heat conditions and lack of personal resources place Glover at particular risk, police said.

A check of local hospitals has met with negative results.

If you see him, please contact law enforcement immediately.