‘I warned him’: Grandmother says she shot man who exposed himself, tried to enter home

HOUSTON — A Texas grandmother shot a man accused of exposing himself and trying to enter her southeast Houston home, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 6600 block of Cherry Dale Drive around 6 p.m. Tuesday, KIAH reports. The man was riding down the street on a bike, exposing himself, when he approached the woman in her yard, police said.

"Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him," the 68-year-old, who goes by Grandma Jean, told KTRK.

She said she went inside to grab her gun, and the man tried to follow her. That’s when Grandma Jean fired through the door, striking the man in the chest, police said.

"I don't get in nobody's business," Jean said. "Like I keep saying, I warned him."

The man hopped back on his bike and started riding down the street before he collapsed, police said.

Grandma Jean told police her grandchild was inside the home at the time, and she opened fire on the man in order to protect her family.

The 68-year-old, who has a sign next to her door that reads "Save the drama for your mama," had this message for anyone else who might decided to harass her family: "They better stay away."

Police said the 38-year-old suspect was currently out on bond for another incident a couple of weeks ago when he was found running down the street naked.

The man was taken to the hospital and will likely have to undergo surgery, but is expected to recover, according to KTRK.