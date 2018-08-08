× Federal Way police asking for helping finding 15-year-old girl missing for 3 weeks

FEDERAL WAY, Wash. – Authorities are asking for help finding a teenage girl from Federal Way who hasn’t been seen in almost three weeks.

Javaughn Weems, 15, was last seen July 19 in Federal Way. Police believe she’s still in the area.

Weems is 5-foot-7 with brown eyes. Her hair is naturally black, but she might’ve died it purple or a sandy color.

If you see her, contact the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678 (1-800-THE-LOST) or the Federal Way Police Department (Washington) at 1-253-835-2121.