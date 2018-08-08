× East Coast thunderstorms causing delays at Sea-Tac

SEATAC, Wash. – Thunderstorms on the East Coast were causing problems for travelers at Sea-Tac International Airport on Wednesday afternoon.

Fliers reported being stuck on the tarmac for an hour or more. Passengers were on the tarmac for so long that lines of people trying to use the restrooms on planes were causing some concerns of overflowing toilets.

Airport officials said delays were affecting both departing and arriving flights. Thunderstorms in several East Coast cities were causing ground stops for departing planes, which meant arriving aircraft couldn’t reach those gates.

This led to ground stops for arriving flights as things got congested.

There was no word on how long it would take for things to clear up.