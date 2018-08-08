Deputies looking for suspect in Marysville jewelry store theft

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARYSVILLE, Wash. -- When Wagner Jewelers set up shop 37 years ago, the owners felt the city of Marysville would be the perfect spot -- a hidden gem.

But what surveillance cameras captured last week really left the staff feeling tarnished.

"One young lady walked in, very professional looked, well dressed, and asked our employee to look at some merchandise," said Doug Wagner.

"As soon as I pulled the ring out and handed to her, she took off. She didn't think twice. As soon as the ring hit her finger, she put it on her finger and ran."

Kim says she screamed to alert her co-workers.

"We ran after her. She jumped into an automobile where two gentlemen were and drove out the exist of the shopping center and the rest, they say, is history."

The stolen ring is unique -- a 2 carat champagne diamond valued between $16,000 and $18,000.

Snohomish County detectives worry thieves will target other small businesses next.

Doug says he and his employees do their best to try to size people up, but "it's very difficult to tell people that you can trust and the people you can't trust."

Wagner says last week's theft wasn't the first time thieves have hit their store, but his business sense remains stronger than ever.

If you know the suspect in this video or photo, call the Crime Stoppers hotline anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS and claim up to a $1,000 cash reward, or use the P3 Tips App to submit your information to Crime Stoppers.