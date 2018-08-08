Election Central: Live results here
Seahawks training camp 2018: Exclusive coverage only on Q13 FOX

Carrie Underwood coming to Tacoma Dome in 2019; tickets on sale next week

Posted 1:43 PM, August 8, 2018, by , Updated at 01:51PM, August 8, 2018

Carrie Underwood performs onstage during the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 15, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

TACOMA, Wash. – Carrie Underwood is coming to the Tacoma Dome.

The seven-time Grammy winner announced a new tour Wednesday, and one of the early stops will be in Tacoma. The tour kicks off May 1 in Greenboro, N.C., and Underwood will play in Tacoma on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 17. You can get them through Ticketmaster or at the Tacoma Dome box office. Presale tickets go on sale to Citi credit card holders beginning Aug. 13 at noon.

The tour will be in support of Underwood’s new album, “Cry Pretty,” which drops Sept. 14.

Underwood will be joined by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Underwood also announced in an Instagram post Wednesday morning that she’s pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher’s second child.

Related stories