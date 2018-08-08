× Carrie Underwood coming to Tacoma Dome in 2019; tickets on sale next week

TACOMA, Wash. – Carrie Underwood is coming to the Tacoma Dome.

The seven-time Grammy winner announced a new tour Wednesday, and one of the early stops will be in Tacoma. The tour kicks off May 1 in Greenboro, N.C., and Underwood will play in Tacoma on Friday, May 24 at 7 p.m.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Aug. 17. You can get them through Ticketmaster or at the Tacoma Dome box office. Presale tickets go on sale to Citi credit card holders beginning Aug. 13 at noon.

The tour will be in support of Underwood’s new album, “Cry Pretty,” which drops Sept. 14.

Underwood will be joined by Maddie & Tae and Runaway June.

Underwood also announced in an Instagram post Wednesday morning that she’s pregnant with her and husband Mike Fisher’s second child.