Worldwide recall issued for common blood pressure medication

A voluntary recall of a medication to commonly used to treat blood pressure problems has now been expanded worldwide.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says valsartan could contain a cancer-causing chemical called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). This chemical is toxic to the liver and other organs.

According to the FDA, NDMA is found in some water supplies and in some foods. Consuming a very small amount is considered reasonably safe for humans. The amount of NDMA found in the recalled batches of valsartan exceeded these acceptable levels.

When the initial recall was first announced a few weeks ago, it didn’t include the United States and it just impacted the generic version.

Now, the recall has gone global with the FDA adding new manufacturers to the list:

Valsartan – Prinston – Pharmaceutical Inc.

Valsartan – AvKARE

Valsartan – A-S Medication Solutions LLC

Valsartan – Bryant Ranch Prepack, Inc.

Valsartan – HJ Harkins Company

Valsartan – Major Pharmaceuticals

Valsartan – Solco Healthcare

Valsartan – Northwind Pharmaceuticals

Valsartan – Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Proficient Rx LP

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Remedy Repack

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Solco Healthcare

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Teva Pharmaceuticals Injustries Ltd.

The FDA has also compiled an updated list of medications not included in the recall:

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Valsartan – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited

Byvalson (Nebivolol and Valsartan – Allergan, Inc.

Valsartan – American Health Packaging

Valsartan – Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Diovan and Valsartan – Aphena Pharma Solutions

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Apotex Corp.

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Aurodindo Pharma Limited

Valsartan – AcPAK

Valsartan – Cardinal Health

Diovan – Carilion Materials Management

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Gavis Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Valsartan – Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Valsartan – Lucid Pharma

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Lupin

Valsartan – Macleods Pharmaceuticals USA

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Mylan

Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Northwind Pharmaceuticals

Diovan – Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.

Amlodipine and Valsartan – Novel Laboratories, Inc.

Valsartan – Ohm Laboratories, Inc.

