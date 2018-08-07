Worldwide recall issued for common blood pressure medication
A voluntary recall of a medication to commonly used to treat blood pressure problems has now been expanded worldwide.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says valsartan could contain a cancer-causing chemical called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). This chemical is toxic to the liver and other organs.
According to the FDA, NDMA is found in some water supplies and in some foods. Consuming a very small amount is considered reasonably safe for humans. The amount of NDMA found in the recalled batches of valsartan exceeded these acceptable levels.
When the initial recall was first announced a few weeks ago, it didn’t include the United States and it just impacted the generic version.
Now, the recall has gone global with the FDA adding new manufacturers to the list:
- Valsartan – Prinston – Pharmaceutical Inc.
- Valsartan – AvKARE
- Valsartan – A-S Medication Solutions LLC
- Valsartan – Bryant Ranch Prepack, Inc.
- Valsartan – HJ Harkins Company
- Valsartan – Major Pharmaceuticals
- Valsartan – Solco Healthcare
- Valsartan – Northwind Pharmaceuticals
- Valsartan – Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd.
- Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Proficient Rx LP
- Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Remedy Repack
- Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Solco Healthcare
- Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Teva Pharmaceuticals Injustries Ltd.
For more information on this recall, click here.
The FDA has also compiled an updated list of medications not included in the recall:
- Amlodipine and Valsartan – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Valsartan – Alembic Pharmaceuticals Limited
- Byvalson (Nebivolol and Valsartan – Allergan, Inc.
- Valsartan – American Health Packaging
- Valsartan – Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC
- Diovan and Valsartan – Aphena Pharma Solutions
- Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Apotex Corp.
- Amlodipine and Valsartan – Aurodindo Pharma Limited
- Valsartan – AcPAK
- Valsartan – Cardinal Health
- Diovan – Carilion Materials Management
- Amlodipine and Valsartan – Gavis Pharmaceuticals, LLC
- Valsartan – Jubilant Cadista Pharmaceuticals Inc.
- Valsartan – Lucid Pharma
- Amlodipine and Valsartan – Lupin
- Valsartan – Macleods Pharmaceuticals USA
- Amlodipine and Valsartan – Mylan
- Valsartan/Hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) – Northwind Pharmaceuticals
- Diovan – Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp.
- Amlodipine and Valsartan – Novel Laboratories, Inc.
- Valsartan – Ohm Laboratories, Inc.
For more information on various medications that are not included in the recall, click here.