Police arrest one suspect, still looking for another after 92-year-old Bremerton woman scammed

ELMA, Wash. – It didn’t take long to identify two people who tried to scam a 92-year-old Bremerton woman last week, Elma police said.

The woman called Elma police last Thursday saying that somebody had stolen her identity and used it to buy an $18,000 from Elma Value Ford. Employees didn’t know the suspects’ real names.

Police worked with the dealership to contact the suspects, telling them to come back in to get the plates and license for the vehicle.

On Monday afternoon, a 36-year-old Tacoma man who was one of the suspects showed up to get the plates. He briefly struggled with Elma police, but he was arrested.

Police said they learned during the investigation that another suspect is a 41-year-old woman with ties to Grays Harbor. Police are still looking for her.

The man was booked into jail on charges of first-degree theft, first-degree identity theft and various drug charges.