Pierce County prosecutor Lindquist trailing challenger in primary election results

TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist was trailing a challenger in Tuesday night’s primary election results.

Mary Robnett, 62, a former assistant state attorney general who listed her preference as nonpartisan party, was leading Lindquist 55 percent to 45 percent in the first count of ballots.

Lindquist, 59, a Democrat, has served as Pierce County prosecutor for eight years.

They will now face off in the November general election in what promises to be a bruising campaign.