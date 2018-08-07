Pierce County prosecutor Lindquist trailing challenger in primary election results
TACOMA, Wash. — Pierce County Prosecutor Mark Lindquist was trailing a challenger in Tuesday night’s primary election results.
Mary Robnett, 62, a former assistant state attorney general who listed her preference as nonpartisan party, was leading Lindquist 55 percent to 45 percent in the first count of ballots.
Lindquist, 59, a Democrat, has served as Pierce County prosecutor for eight years.
They will now face off in the November general election in what promises to be a bruising campaign.