Pearl Jam Sets Out to Help Seattle’s Homeless

Pearl Jam’s “Home Shows” on the 8th and 10th are the band’s first Seattle dates in five years. But this is more than a homecoming, it’s a time to give back.

At first, the band suggested a $1 million dollar pledge to combat homelessness in Seattle. After more than 70 partner organizations and individual donors chipped in, that number quickly rose to $10 million dollars.

Guitarist Mike McCready told our partners at the Seattle Times, “I grew up here and I’ve never seen anything like this…we don’t know what the solution is, but we want to be part of some of it.”

More than 80 restaurants are donating at least 10% of their August 8th sales to the Home Show funds. Dutch Bros Coffee is donating 60% of their sales from 3 King County locations. Molly Moon’s is donating all the profits off the Home Show sundaes sold during the entire month at all of their Seattle locations. Others donating include Georgetown Brewing, Dumplings of Fury, and Big Chickie.

The latest raised is $11.5 million and growing! That number was given again to our partners at the Seattle Times by John Hoyt of Pyramid Communications who also said that number is likely to grow. So where’s this money go? Donors have chosen specific charities and the band has put together an informal advisory group of nonprofit leaders who’ll put in their suggestions on how the funds should be dispersed.

Another way to support Pearl Jam’s mission to fight homelessness is to buy a ticket to 107.7 The End’s annual “Summer Camp” concert where $2 from each ticket will be donated.

