Meet the offensive line coach: Mike Solari back for second tour with Seahawks

RENTON, Wash. – Mike Solari’s history as an offensive line coach began at the high school level, expanded to colleges and then the NFL, and even includes a stint 10 years ago with the Seattle Seahawks.

Now he’s back with the Seahawks, who are hoping he can turn around both the o-line and the running game.

“I think the key thing, the emphasis, is fundamentals,” Solari told Q13 News recently. “Fundamentals and techniques. We just have to improve on our fundamentals. The details, the precision of the blocking unit. We just have to crystalize some things and make sure we’re better. Striking with leverage coming off the ball. Being more physical. And being able to control the line of scrimmage, both in the run and the pass.”

Solari came to Seattle in 2008 for Mike Holmgren’s final season, and stuck around another year for Jim Mora’s one and only season. He’s fresh off two years with the New York Giants, and has also spent time with the Cowboys, Cardinals, 49ers, Chiefs and Packers.

Solari said he’s ready to focus on what the Seahawks hope to do best: Establishing the running game.

“The key thing is development of the offensive line,” Solari told Q13 News. “We have to run the ball better. “In protection – we’re emphasizing also the protection. I think we have to protect better in the sense of as an offensive line and as a unit.”

Between Solari and new offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer, expect to see more power running plays from the Seahawks this season.