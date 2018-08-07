× King County Metro named top public transportation agency

SEATTLE — A leading public transit trade organization has named King County Metro was the top large public transportation agency in North America over the last year.

The Seattle Times reports the American Public Transportation Association picked Metro for the honor based on 12 criteria, including safety, efficiency, maintenance and financial management.

The association cited Metro’s three straight years of record ridership, a program that provides discounted fares to low income riders, and another program in which area businesses pay for free or reduced-price ORCA cards for their employees.

People boarded Metro buses about 400,000 times every weekday in 2017, a figure that has increased every year since at least 2011.

Seattle has been virtually the only city in the country to see continual growth in transit ridership over the last several years.